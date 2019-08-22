Footage shows 100mph Belfast car chase

Video

Police dashcam footage shows the high-speed pursuit of an uninsured driver through the busy streets of Belfast.

Stephen McKeag mounted footpaths, drove through red lights and almost crashed into an ambulance during the pursuit which at times reached speeds close to 100mph.

The PSNI released the footage as part of a warning to the public about stopping when asked by police.

McKeag, of Movilla Street, Newtownards, was jailed for 10 months for a series of dangerous driving offences.