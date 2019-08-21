'It's just heartbreaking'
Knife crime: Victim's sister calls for tougher sentences

The family of a man stabbed to death in county Antrim has appealed for tougher sentences around knife crime in Northern Ireland.

Laurence Shaw, 56, was killed in his Larne home in October 2017.

In July, 40-year-old Jackie McDowell, also from Larne, was jailed for 12 years for Mr Shaw's murder.

The Shaw family appealed this sentence as being unduly lenient, but were told by the Public Prosecution Service that the case will not be sent to the Court of Appeal.

