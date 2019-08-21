Police release CCTV footage showing moments before Malcolm McKeown murder
Malcolm McKeown murder: Police release CCTV footage

The PSNI has released CCTV footage showing the moments before Malcolm McKeown was murdered.

The 54-year-old was found dead in his silver BMW behind Dewart's service station in Waringstown in County Down, on Monday night.

Two teenage boys discovered his body later that evening.

