Malcolm McKeown murder: Police release CCTV footage
The PSNI has released CCTV footage showing the moments before Malcolm McKeown was murdered.
The 54-year-old was found dead in his silver BMW behind Dewart's service station in Waringstown in County Down, on Monday night.
Two teenage boys discovered his body later that evening.
21 Aug 2019
