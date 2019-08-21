Victims commissioner clarifies pensions' advice

Media player
Victims' commissioner Judith Thompson clarifies pensions' advice
Judith Thompson says she did not specify whether or not former paramilitaries should be eligible for a Troubles' pension.
Ms Thompson, who has faced criticism from unionists in recent weeks, said the definition of a victim was an issue for politicians to resolve.
She also said she will serve a second term if asked to do so by the secretary of state.
21 Aug 2019
