Victims commissioner clarifies pensions' advice
Video

Victims' commissioner Judith Thompson clarifies pensions' advice

Judith Thompson says she did not specify whether or not former paramilitaries should be eligible for a Troubles' pension.

Ms Thompson, who has faced criticism from unionists in recent weeks, said the definition of a victim was an issue for politicians to resolve.

She also said she will serve a second term if asked to do so by the secretary of state.

  • 21 Aug 2019