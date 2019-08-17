Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
The Agreement Generation look back on the Troubles
After a week of reports across BBC News NI looking back 50 years to the beginning of the conflict, we decided to show all our footage to a group of people who are too young to have been there.
They are adults – or just about – and are from a range of backgrounds and areas, but they have lived their entire lives in a post-conflict community.
Our reports this week gave them a lot to think about.
-
17 Aug 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-northern-ireland-49377297/the-agreement-generation-look-back-on-the-troublesRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window