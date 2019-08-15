NI consumers face electricity bill price hike
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Power NI customers set for 6% bill increase

Almost half a million homes in Northern Ireland will see their electricity bills rise by 6% from October.

Power NI, which has 458,000 domestic customers across Northern Ireland, is increasing prices in a move that will add about £35 a year to the average household electricity bill.

This is the third year in a row that Power NI has hiked its prices.

  • 15 Aug 2019