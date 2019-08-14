'I'll fight for tougher sentences for killer drivers'

Video

The daughter of a couple killed by a speeding driver has said she will fight for heavier sentences for drivers who kill.

Last month County Down man Charles Hugh Macartney, 20, was jailed for 14 months and banned from driving for five years after he admitted causing the deaths of Dean and Sandra Weir in March 2017.

The maximum sentence for dangerous driving in Northern Ireland is 14 years.

Katie Weir said she is distraught that the Public Prosecution Service (PPS) will not refer Macartney's sentence to the Court of Appeal.

