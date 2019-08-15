Behind the photo that defined the Troubles
Boy in the mask: The photo that defined the Troubles

This photograph of a boy in a gas mask holding a petrol bomb became a defining image of the Troubles in Northern Ireland.

The iconic picture was taken during the Londonderry Bogside riots in August 1969.

Fifty years on, photographer Clive Limpkin reflects on capturing that moment.

