'We recognise that this may have caused upset'

The Apprentice Boys of Derry have said they recognise the upset caused to nationalists by a Parachute Regiment emblem worn by a visiting flute band during a parade in the city.

They said they had "no prior knowledge" of the uniform worn by Clyde Valley Flute Band during Saturday's march.

The Larne group wore a Parachute Regiment insignia on their shirts as they paraded, bearing the letter 'F'.

Police escorted them during the parade, and later stopped the band's bus.

The Apprentice Boys governor said on Tuesday night that the Apprentice Boys were unaware of the incident until after the parade.

