How the violence of 1969 led to Army's longest campaign
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

The Troubles: How violence of 1969 led to Army's longest campaign

When trouble broke out in Londonderry in August 1969. troops were sent in to restore order.

That was the beginning of the longest, continuous campaign in British military history.

Weeks turned into years and Operation Banner lasted until 2007.

Read more here.

  • 13 Aug 2019