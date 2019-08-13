Lighthouse memorial for Carlingford Lough dead
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Carlingford Lough: Haulbowline lighthouse memorial for dead

The Haulbowline lighthouse in Carlingford Lough is being lit up in memory of all the people who have died in the waters there.

The event also marks the 195th year of the lighthouse.

BBC News NI's Cormac Campbell met people involved in the project - and spoke to relatives of those who are being remembered.

  • 13 Aug 2019