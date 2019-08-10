'We're working hard to prioritise most urgent patients'

Video

An ambulance crew from the Republic of Ireland has been drafted in to help with staff shortages at the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS).

It follows an appeal for staff to come in to work over the weekend as it was unable to fill rotas.

Internal correspondence, seen by the BBC, said NIAS advised health trusts of possible delays in response times for "less urgent" cases.

NIAS chief executive Michael Bloomfield said they were down 14 crews out of 52 on Friday night.

