'Residents felt control was lost at bonfire'

SDLP councillor Paul McCusker has said trouble at the New Lodge bonfire was "a disgrace".

He said residents felt that no one was in control of the situation.

A bonfire was built by republicans in New Lodge to commemorate the introduction of internment - or detention without trial - of republican suspects, which was brought in by the government on 9 August 1971.

It caused safety concerns due to its proximity to nearby blocks of flats.

Three police officers were injured in disturbances near the bonfire on Thursday, while two people were later stabbed near the controversial structure.