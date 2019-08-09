Take allegations to police says Bryson

Video

Leading loyalist campaigner Jamie Bryson appears to have forged a signature used to verify a set of annual accounts for a community group where he works, according to one of the UK's leading hand-writing experts.

Mr Bryson denies any wrongdoing.

He said the allegations were part of a BBC campaign to discredit him.

Mr Bryson is employed as a development worker for the West Winds Social and Cultural Institution (WWSCI), based in Newtownards, County Down.

Its aim is to raise "an awareness of the culture, history and identity" of "those living in and visiting" the estate.