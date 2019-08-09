Teenager critical after New Lodge stabbing
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Teenager critical after New Lodge, Belfast, stabbing

A video posted on social media shows a man brandishing a knife in the New Lodge area where police said there had been a number of stabbings.

An 18-year-old man is in a critical condition.

Two men, aged 28 and 21, have been arrested following the incidents in the New Lodge area of north Belfast.

  • 09 Aug 2019