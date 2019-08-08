PSNI explains bonfire withdrawal decision
New Lodge bonfire: PSNI explains withdrawal decision

Assistant Chief Constable Alan Todd has explained why police officers left the scene of a controversial bonfire in Belfast.

Earlier, contractors tried to remove the New Lodge bonfire which posed a risk to nearby tower blocks, and three PSNI officers were injured as trouble flared at the site.

Mr Todd said the PSNI's attempt to police the situation was outweighed by the risk their operation posed to bystanders.

