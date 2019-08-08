The milk bank helping premature babies
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Enniskillen milk bank helping premature babies

A service that helps premature and seriously-ill babies across Ireland has appealed for more new mothers to donate breast milk.

The human milk bank run by the Western Health Trust currently has just 20 active donors.

To meet demand from neonatal units it needs between 50 and 100.

Read more here.

  • 08 Aug 2019