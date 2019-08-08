New Lodge bonfire 'stand-off' with police
Trouble has escalated after young people tried to push through police lines around an anti-internment bonfire in the New Lodge area of north Belfast.

Fireworks, bottles and wood have also been thrown at officers.

Police said they are at the site to support contractors who are removing the bonfire from the road.

  • 08 Aug 2019