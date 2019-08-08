Media player
New Lodge bonfire 'stand-off' with police
Trouble has escalated after young people tried to push through police lines around an anti-internment bonfire in the New Lodge area of north Belfast.
Fireworks, bottles and wood have also been thrown at officers.
Police said they are at the site to support contractors who are removing the bonfire from the road.
Read more here: New Lodge bonfire: Trouble continues as youths in 'stand-off' with police
08 Aug 2019
These are external links and will open in a new window