The family of a couple killed by a man with severe mental health issues have accepted an apology from the top civil servant at the Department of Health, Richard Pengelly..

Michael and Marjorie Cawdery, both 83, died in a "frenzied" knife attack in Portadown, County Armagh in April 2017.

They were stabbed to death by Thomas Scott McEntee, shortly after he walked out of a hospital emergency department.

The couple's son-in-law Charles Little said it was a "great pity" it had taken so long to achieve an apology, but the family was grateful for it.

