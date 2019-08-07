'I feel very emotional just now'

Video

The ashes of a man lost on a flight to Dublin were returned to his family just in time for a memorial service in Ballymena on Wednesday morning.

Sam Gilmour's ashes were returned to his son, Bob, after going missing on an Aer Lingus flight on Saturday.

Bob Gilmour had brought both his parents' ashes from Australia to be scattered in Ballymena and England where they grew up.

They got lost in luggage lost en route to Dublin.

Bob Gilmour told BBC News NI of the importance of having the ashes returned to him.

