The Troubles: How Belfast violence led to refugee camps
Serious rioting that began on 12 August 1969 in Londonderry is viewed by many as the beginning of the Troubles in Northern Ireland.
Fighting broke out all over Northern Ireland, especially in parts of Belfast.
This BBC archive footage shows how some people in the city were burned out of their houses and refugee camps were set up for the homeless in church halls and community centres.
12 Aug 2019
