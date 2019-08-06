Media player
Brexit: Leo Varadkar says 'no deal can be avoided'
Taoiseach (Irish prime minister) Leo Varadkar has said he still believes a no-deal Brexit can be avoided.
The EU has said there is currently no basis for "meaningful discussions" and talks are back where they were three years ago.
Mr Varadkar is in Northern Ireland on Tuesday meeting business leaders to discuss Brexit.
He was greeted at Hillsborough Castle by DUP MP Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, and business and tourism officials.
Read more here: Brexit: Taoiseach Leo Varadkar says no deal can still be avoided
06 Aug 2019
