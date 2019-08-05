The former first lady who visited the yard

Media player
Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis visited Harland and Wolff
Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis visited Harland and Wolff in 1970.
She was accompanying her husband, the Greek shipping magnate, Aristotle Onassis, who was a shareholder in the east Belfast business.
05 Aug 2019
