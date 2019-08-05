The history of the Belfast shipyard

Media player
The history of Belfast shipyard Harland and Wolff
At its height, Belfast shipyard Harland and Wolff employed more than 30,000 people.
Its best known vessel is the Titanic, which was built at the yard between 1909 and 1911.
Now, administrators have been appointed, putting about 130 jobs at risk.
We take a look back at the history of the shipyard.
