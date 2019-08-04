'You ain't heavy. You're my brother'.

Media player
The family of a man who died following a crash outside Belfast City Cemetery on Saturday said his death had left them "devastated".
Seamus Conlon, 70, was one of three men struck by a stolen Vauxhall Vectra on the Whiterock Road, in the west of the city, shortly after 12:00 BST.
The crash happened shortly after a funeral in the cemetery. The two other men who were treated in hospital have since been discharged.
Mr Conlon's brother, Herky, said Seamus was well-known in west Belfast.
