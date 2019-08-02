'I have never experienced any hate crime'

Video

Two in five LGBTQ+ people in the UK have experienced abuse in the past 12 months due to their sexuality.

In the year to the end of March, there were 281 homophobic incidents recorded by the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI), 201 of which were labelled as crimes - up 38 on the previous year.

Northern Ireland remains the only part of the UK which has not legalised same-sex marriage - an issue that has divided the two main political parties.

After a vote by MPs, same-sex marriage and abortion - issues that have long divided the Stormont parties - now look certain to change, unless a power-sharing government returns by 21 October.

Jennifer Rogan from west Belfast, tells BBC News NI of her own predominantly positive experience of living as a gay woman in Northern Ireland.

Video Journalist: Hannah Gay