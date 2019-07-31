"If you can eat chocolate cake, you can act"

Media player
Video
James Martin, actor with Down's syndrome, inspires young people
A Belfast actor with Down's syndrome has inspired young people with special needs after he appeared in a television drama earlier this year.
James Martin, 27, received rave reviews in the BBC Northern Ireland drama Ups and Downs.
31 Jul 2019
