Border poll must be part of any Brexit 'crash out', Sinn Féin says
Sinn Féin President Mary Lou McDonald tells Prime Minister Boris Johnson that a border poll must be considered in the event of a Brexit "crash out".
On Wednesday morning the PM began a series of meetings with the five main Stormont parties.
Mr Johnson met Sinn Féin first on Wednesday before talks with the smaller parties and further discussions with the DUP.
31 Jul 2019
