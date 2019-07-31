Harland and Wolff workers in bi-lingual protest
Video

Harland and Wolff workers took part in a bi-lingual protest at Stormont as Boris Johnson arrived.

Workers are calling for the shipyard to be renationalised after its parent company ran into severe financial problems.

There were also protests from other groups over the Irish language, Brexit and legacy.

Shipyard protestors joined with An Dream Dearg for a bi-lingual demonstration.

