When my dad became a woman
Transgender: Reacting to my dad's transition

"She's my role model."

Kerry McDowell's dad came out as transgender when she was 10 years old.

Nine years on, she speaks to BBC News NI about her experiences and gives advice on how to support someone who is transitioning.

Video journalist: Jordan Kenny

  • 03 Aug 2019
