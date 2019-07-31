Media player
Want a storm named after you?
If you want a storm named after you, now is your chance.
The British, Irish and Dutch weather providers want suggestions to name next year's storms.
Storms were first named in 2015 and 10,000 names were suggested.
Since then, 32 have been named by either the Met Office or Met Éireann.
31 Jul 2019
