New Belfast cruise terminal opens
A new cruise terminal has officially opened in Belfast.
As the first dedicated cruise terminal on the island of Ireland, it will provide facilities for coaches and a visitor information centre.
Belfast Harbour invested more than £500,000 on the project.
29 Jul 2019
