'Workers are going to dictate what happens'

Harland and Wolff: 'Workers will dictate what happens'
Workers at Harland and Wolff are controlling who can enter and leave the shipyard site as part of a protest at the news the business is up for sale.
The Unite Union said workers decided to take this action ahead of the expected arrival of administrators on Wednesday.
Steelworker Joe Passmore says they felt they had no other choice.
29 Jul 2019
