Bikes, swords and birds at Antiques Roadshow in NI

Antiques Roadshow: Weird and wonderful heirlooms on show in Downpatrick
The Antiques Roadshow came to Northern Ireland this week. People brought their family treasures to Castle Ward in Downpatrick, County Down, to see how much they could be worth at auction.
The Roadshow brings together a team of the country's leading authorities on arts and antiques to offer free valuations for family heirlooms or car boot bargains.
The 42nd series of the Antiques Roadshow is being filmed throughout the summer in various locations.
27 Jul 2019
