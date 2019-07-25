Video

Northern Ireland's motorists have been facing weeks of delays arranging a vehicle test.

Some drivers have been unable to secure an appointment until after their MOTs have expired, with some having to wait up to six weeks for a slot.

Sarahjane Crawford, who recently moved from Scotland to County Tyrone, was one of those affected.

She took her van back to Scotland to take its MOT because she could not get a test quickly enough in Northern Ireland.

The Department for Infrastructure told BBC News NI it was planning to add thousands of extra test slots in an attempt to tackle the backlog.