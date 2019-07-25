DUP-Tory Agreement 'must be refreshed and renewed'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Confidence and supply agreement 'must be refreshed and renewed'
DUP deputy leader Nigel Dodds has said the confidence and supply agreement between his party and the Conservatives needs to be "refreshed and restored" after Boris Johnson became prime minister.
The DUP has propped up a minority Conservative government since the 2017 general election, when it agreed the deal with Mr Johnson's predecessor Theresa May.
Mr Dodds said the DUP's priorities were strengthening the union, delivering Brexit and restoring devolution in Northern Ireland.
-
25 Jul 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-northern-ireland-49111008/confidence-and-supply-agreement-must-be-refreshed-and-renewedRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window