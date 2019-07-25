DUP-Tory Agreement 'must be refreshed and renewed'

Video

DUP deputy leader Nigel Dodds has said the confidence and supply agreement between his party and the Conservatives needs to be "refreshed and restored" after Boris Johnson became prime minister.

The DUP has propped up a minority Conservative government since the 2017 general election, when it agreed the deal with Mr Johnson's predecessor Theresa May.

Mr Dodds said the DUP's priorities were strengthening the union, delivering Brexit and restoring devolution in Northern Ireland.