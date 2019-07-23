Media player
Warm air mass to travel across NI
The warm weather spell in Northern Ireland is not set to last for much longer.
A disturbance and eastward shift in the jet stream on Tuesday night will bring some downpours, thunder and lightning as a weather front edges in from the west.
Some of that may well fringe into parts of Northern Ireland, with eastern counties looking most prone.
23 Jul 2019
