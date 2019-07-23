Cheaper by the half dozen

Media player
Ulster Hospital welcomes double triplets within 24 hours
It's not often a hospital welcomes one set of triplets - but how about two within 24 hours?
Staff at the Ulster Hospital delivered the triple bundles of joy to Kirsty and Brendan McMenamin (Cameron, Zoey and Brody) and Claire and Johnny Stewart (Libby, Evie and Annie).
