Cheaper by the half dozen
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Ulster Hospital welcomes double triplets within 24 hours

It's not often a hospital welcomes one set of triplets - but how about two within 24 hours?

Staff at the Ulster Hospital delivered the triple bundles of joy to Kirsty and Brendan McMenamin (Cameron, Zoey and Brody) and Claire and Johnny Stewart (Libby, Evie and Annie).

  • 23 Jul 2019