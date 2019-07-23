Grace, Noah, James - Disney?

Video

Disney, Moana, Storm, Phoenix, Axl and Wolf are among some of the less common names given to babies in Northern Ireland in 2018.

A total of 22,983 births were registered last year, according to new figures by the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (Nisra).

Noah and James were the joint first most popular boys name, appearing 217 times each.

Grace was the most popular for girls, with 221 babies given the name.