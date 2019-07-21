Car drives at crowd in Dundalk graveyard
A man has been seriously injured and taken to hospital after being hit by a car at a cemetery in County Louth.

The incident happened at St Patrick's Cemetery in Dundalk on Sunday afternoon.

Gardaí (Irish police) said a "dark coloured car drove at a number of people".

