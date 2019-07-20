Video

A disabled man has been rescued after falling down an embankment in his wheelchair at the Giant's Causeway in County Antrim.

The coastguard said a full agency rescue was carried out during Friday night's incident.

It was reported at about 18:00 BST that the man had fallen from a cliff path. The rescue took several hours.

The coastguard said the man was treated by ambulance staff at the scene and was not injured.

It said the man had been exploring the Causeway in his motorised wheelchair when it lost traction on a narrow path at the landmark and slid down the steep embankment.