Daniel Radcliffe explores NI roots

Actor Daniel Radcliffe's great-great-uncle, Ernest McDowell, was born in County Down.

During World War One he fought alongside three of his brothers.

As part of the latest series of Who Do You Think You Are, the film star explores his family connections and reads a letter written by his ancestor.

You can watch the episode in full on Monday 22 July, BBC One at 21:00 BST.

  • 21 Jul 2019