Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Horsing around: Cross border rare breed swap
Tannaghmore Rare Breeds Farm in Lurgan has a new addition.
A Connemara Pony called Park Sarah.
The pony was sent from the Irish Department of Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht and is a direct decedent of Connemara ponies gifted to Irish president Erskine Childers in 1974.
Going the other way was the memorably named Irish Moiled heifer called Silverwood Sunflower 3 giving the park a new bloodline for their herd of Irish Moiled cattle.
-
19 Jul 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-northern-ireland-49047314/horsing-around-cross-border-rare-breed-swapRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window