Life through Stan's lens

Not many 12 year olds get their work displayed in an exhibition, but one County Armagh boy has seen his work showcased while going through cancer treatment.
Stan has had brain surgery, two strokes and had several rounds of chemotherapy in the past 12 months.
But it hasn't stopped him from pursuing a love for photography.
21 Jul 2019
