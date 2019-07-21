Life through Stan's lens
Armagh young photographer making art while undergoing cancer treatment

Not many 12 year olds get their work displayed in an exhibition, but one County Armagh boy has seen his work showcased while going through cancer treatment.

Stan has had brain surgery, two strokes and had several rounds of chemotherapy in the past 12 months.

But it hasn't stopped him from pursuing a love for photography.

