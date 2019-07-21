School uniform exchange for families in need

Video

School uniforms can be the cause of stress for many families at this time of year.

One community organisation is trying to reduce the cost for families in need by holding a uniform exchange.

The Whiterock Children's Centre in west Belfast has gathered donated school uniforms and allowing people to take whatever they need for free.

In 2017, the Commissioner for Children and Young People in Northern Ireland (NICCY) published a report that the average parents spends more than £1,200 each year on education costs.

Parents reportedly spent an average of £109 per child on school uniforms.