'We would never accept a payment'
Video

County Fermanagh man Grant Weir was injured when the IRA attacked his Ulster Defence Regiment (UDR) patrol.

The victims' commissioner has said people badly injured in the Troubles should be able to apply for a pension.

That includes those who were hurt while carrying out attacks.

  • 17 Jul 2019