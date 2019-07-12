Video

Petrol bombs were thrown at police and two teenagers were arrested in an Eleventh Night incident in Belfast.

The attack on the officers happened on Thursday on Springfield Road, near Lanark Way in the west of the city.

It came as hundreds of bonfires were lit across Northern Ireland on the eve of the Twelfth of July celebrations.

Police expressed relief the violence was on a much lower level than in 2018, when firefighters were attacked, petrol bombs thrown and cars set alight during disturbances across Northern Ireland.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland's (PSNI) is investigating complaints about "clearly distasteful" items that were placed on some bonfires, said Assistant Chief Constable Barbara Gray.

