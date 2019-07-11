Twelfth comes early for nursing home's 'Orange Lil'

Media player
Twelfth of July comes early for 'Orange Lil'
Elizabeth Neville has loved the Twelfth of July since she was a little girl.
The 91-year-old, known as Lily, fondly remembers watching the bands march through Belfast.
Ill-health has forced the great-grandmother of 14 to miss the parade in recent years, so Bramblewood Care Home in Bangor, County Down, brought the celebrations to her.
"My heart flipped – it was absolutely brilliant," she told BBC News NI.
Video journalist: Ali Gordon
