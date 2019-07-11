Twelfth comes early for nursing home's 'Orange Lil'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Twelfth of July comes early for 'Orange Lil'

Elizabeth Neville has loved the Twelfth of July since she was a little girl.

The 91-year-old, known as Lily, fondly remembers watching the bands march through Belfast.

Ill-health has forced the great-grandmother of 14 to miss the parade in recent years, so Bramblewood Care Home in Bangor, County Down, brought the celebrations to her.

"My heart flipped – it was absolutely brilliant," she told BBC News NI.

Video journalist: Ali Gordon

  • 11 Jul 2019