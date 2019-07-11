'A no-deal scenario could impact NI economy' - DUP

Video

The Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) recognises that a no-deal Brexit could hit Northern Ireland's economy in the short term, one of its MPs has said.

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said his party was working with the government on how to mitigate any potential damage.

It follows a Department for the Economy report warning that a no-deal scenario could put 40,000 NI jobs at risk.

