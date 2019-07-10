Media player
Pat McCormick: Murder victim's body found after lake searches
Police have found the body of murder victim Pat McCormick in a County Down lake after information was passed to the investigation.
Mr McCormick, a 55-year-old father-of-four from Saintfield, was last seen in Comber on 30 May.
The officer leading the investigation, Det Ch Insp Pete Montgomery, told a press conference his body was recovered after three days of searching lakes.
10 Jul 2019
