Police find murder victim's body in lake
Police have found the body of murder victim Pat McCormick in a County Down lake after information was passed to the investigation.

Mr McCormick, a 55-year-old father-of-four from Saintfield, was last seen in Comber on 30 May.

The officer leading the investigation, Det Ch Insp Pete Montgomery, told a press conference his body was recovered after three days of searching lakes.

  • 10 Jul 2019